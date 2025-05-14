Arshad Nadeem gears up for asian championship with eye on gold

Pakistan’s Olympic hero Arshad Nadeem is ready to make his return to international sports. He is aiming for gold at the upcoming Asian Athletics Championship in South Korea. This will be his first major competition since his historic gold medal win at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Nadeem is set to compete in the javelin throw final on May 31. He has been training hard for the past five months at Punjab Stadium in Lahore. “This is the first big event after the Olympics, and I’ve worked very hard to prepare,” said Nadeem.

He made history by throwing 92.97 meters in Paris, giving Pakistan its first individual Olympic gold. Yet, he remains focused on self-improvement. “I don’t compete with anyone else. My biggest challenge is to beat my own record,” he said.

At 28, Nadeem already has four international gold medals. But he’s hungry for more. His goals now include winning gold at the World Championship, Asian Championship, Asian Games, and Diamond League. He is also preparing for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Coach Salman Iqbal Butt praised Nadeem’s form. “Training results over the past six months have been very positive,” he said. Nadeem plans to compete in two to three more events before the World Championship in September. All eyes will be on Korea as Pakistan’s champion aims for another gold.