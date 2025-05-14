India orders Pakistani diplomat to leave country

Indian government declared a Pakistani official posted at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi as persona non grata, accusing him of “activities not in keeping with his official status.” The move comes a day after the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India held their first round of talks following the ceasefire announcement by US President Trump. During the discussion, the DGMOs of both sides agreed not to fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive action against each other. According to a statement issued by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday, the Pakistani official has been instructed to leave India within 24 hours. “The Pakistani official concerned has been engaging in activities that are incompatible with his diplomatic status,” the statement read, without elaborating on the nature of the allegations. India summoned the Charge d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission earlier today to deliver a formal demarche regarding the decision. A full and immediate ceasefire between India and Pakistan was announced on May 10 after days of heightened military exchanges that brought both nuclear-armed neighbours to the brink of war.