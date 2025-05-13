Building a Nation of Character

Character Education Foundation (CEF), founded by Mehmood Ahmed-who also founded the Read Foundation-stands at the forefront of a powerful educational transformation in Pakistan. With a mission to nurture ethical, confident, and socially responsible individuals, CEF continues to make a remarkable impact across the nation through its five pioneering programs-each thoughtfully designed to instill values, character, and 21st-century skills in the youth.

From government schools to private institutions, urban to rural regions, CEF is ensuring no child is left behind in receiving meaningful character education. The foundation’s presence on digital platforms in Pakistan has further amplified its voice and vision. Through compelling videos, real-life stories, and insightful content on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn, CEF showcases its commitment to uplifting communities through holistic education.

One of CEF’s flagship efforts, the Quran and Sunnah Program (QSP), brings the Quran into the hearts of over 1500 schools, enabling students to understand and apply Quranic teachings in their daily lives. The Character Building Program (CBP) develops empathy, responsibility, and honesty in students, equipping them with the tools they need to thrive morally and socially.

The Community Development Program (CDP) fosters leadership, entrepreneurship, and citizenship among the youth-turning potential into purpose. Meanwhile, the Professional Development Program (PDP) trains educators to become mentors and role models. Finally, the Digital Citizenship Program (DCP) teaches safe and ethical digital habits, preparing students to navigate the online world with integrity.

CEF’s vision for the future is bright. With increasing digital reach and support from educators, communities, and donors, the foundation is moving toward a future where values-based education becomes the backbone of national development. CEF believes that by educating hearts along with minds, we can build a society rooted in compassion, innovation, and unity.

There is a list of key milestones:

It has successfully implemented Quran & Sunnah education in over 1500 schools across Pakistan.

It has developed and trained more than 10,000+ teachers under the Professional Development Program.

It has reached over 500,000 students through the Character Building Program.

It has engaged 100,000+ youth in community and leadership development initiatives.

It has expanded digital content to millions via social media, with high engagement across Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

As CEF continues to expand its digital presence, it not only shares its impact but also invites others to be part of this growing movement. Every share, every donation, every story contributes to shaping a better tomorrow for Pakistan’s youth.

