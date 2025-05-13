Mandatory drug test bill for schools tabled in NA

The Anti-Narcotics (Amendment) Bill 2020, was tabled in the National Assembly on Tuesday with the aim of curbing drug use in educational institutions through preventive legislation and stricter enforcement measures, Express News reported.

The bill, tabled by MNA Sehar Kamran, proposes making drug use among students a punishable offence and linking university admissions to mandatory drug testing.

It further recommends that drug awareness campaigns be conducted in schools, colleges, and universities, with institutions required to notify parents of any suspected drug use.

Under the proposed law, medical testing for suspected students would be only be allowed with parental consent, and educational and legal action could follow in confirmed cases.

The bill also suggests revising the curriculum to include drug awareness content and calls for specialised training to educate students on the harmful effects of substance abuse.

The legislation outlines responsibilities for parents, teachers, and students in combating drug use and includes provisions for counselling and rehabilitation services for affected individuals.

It also mandates strict action against drug suppliers operating near educational campuses.

According to the bill, the primary objective is to safeguard students from addiction and ensure a healthier, more secure academic environment that supports their future development.

The move toward stricter legislation builds on efforts was initiated a few years years ago to address drug abuse in academic settings.

In 2022, officials from the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) briefed the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Narcotics Control regarding operations around educational institutions.

The committee, chaired by MNA Salahuddin Ayubi, was informed that 160 kilograms of narcotics had been recovered near schools, colleges, and universities that year.

The seizures included 116 kg of hashish, 18 kg of opium, nine kg of heroin, and 7.5 kg of crystal meth, with 63 suspects arrested during the targeted operations.

The ANF’s findings reinforced lawmakers’ concerns and helped shape consensus on introducing mandatory drug testing as a condition for university admissions, alongside broader preventive measures.