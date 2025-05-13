Senate election against vacant seat on May 29

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced election to the Senate of Pakistan against a vacant General seat at the provincial Assembly of the Punjab on May 29. The seat fell vacant upon the demise of Senator Sajid Mir on May 3, 2025. According to a notification by the Provincial Election Commissioner on Tuesday, the nomination papers may be filed on May 14 and 15. The Names of the nominated candidates will be published on May 16. The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on May 17 while appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers will be filed on May 20. The appeals will be disposed on May 22. The revised list of candidates will be published on May 23,while the candidature may be withdrawn by May 24. The polling will held at the Punjab Assembly chambers between 9 am to 4 pm. The nomination papers may be received from the provincial ECP office of 10-Court Street during the office hours.