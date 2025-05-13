Mission: Impossible – The final reckoning’ stuns critics with daring stunts and high-octane action

The latest installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise, The Final Reckoning, has received glowing reviews following its press premiere. Critics have praised the film’s thrilling action, breathtaking stunts, and Tom Cruise’s dedication to his role as Ethan Hunt.

Film critic Courtney Howard called the movie an “exhilarating adrenaline rush for the head & heart,” describing it as an “awe-inducing stuntacular.” She also applauded director Christopher McQuarrie and Cruise for delivering a bold and memorable action experience.

Similarly, entertainment journalist Simon Thompson described the film as “whip-smart and razor-sharp,” emphasizing its intense sequences and fast-paced storytelling. He claimed that “blockbusters do not get much better than this,” highlighting the film as a major win for the franchise.

However, not all reviews were completely glowing. Kenzie Vanunu from Offscreen Central noted that while the film is a “summer spectacle with nonstop adrenaline,” the plot may feel overwhelming due to its constant action. Still, she admitted it’s a thrilling ride worth watching.

The Final Reckoning continues the story from 2023’s Dead Reckoning, picking up two months later as Ethan Hunt races to stop a powerful AI known as “the Entity.” The film features returning stars Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Ving Rhames, and Angela Bassett.

As the film heads to its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 14, excitement is building among fans. With the franchise already surpassing $1 billion in lifetime box office earnings, The Final Reckoning is poised to be a fitting grand finale to an iconic action series.