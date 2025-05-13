India can’t block Pakistan’s water, supply flowing normally: Atta Tarar

Federal Minister for Information Attaullah has firmly stated that India neither possesses the capacity nor has made any move to block Pakistan’s water supply. Speaking in an interview with a British news channel, Tarar reassured that the flow of water from India remains uninterrupted and completely normal, contrary to rising public concerns after recent border tensions.

He clarified that Pakistan’s victory in the latest standoff is evident and undeniable. “Our success is as clear as daylight,” he said. Responding to criticism of the ceasefire decision, Tarar defended it as a well-thought-out strategic achievement, not a sign of weakness. “The ceasefire shows the maturity and foresight of our leadership,” he added.

The minister also emphasized that the Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960, provides strong legal protection for Pakistan’s water rights. He said India is bound by international commitments and cannot simply stop water from flowing into Pakistan. “So far, India has not even tried, and they know they can’t,” he added.

Providing more context, Tarar mentioned that India has already faced significant losses—military, diplomatic, and economic. “They weren’t in a position to escalate things further,” he noted. He also hinted at behind-the-scenes diplomatic efforts that helped de-escalate the situation without compromising Pakistan’s sovereignty.

He concluded by urging calm and national unity. “There’s no reason to panic,” he said. “Our water is secure, our borders are defended, and our government is fully in control.”