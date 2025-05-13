PCB appoints mike Hesson as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially named former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson as the new white-ball head coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team. The appointment takes effect from May 26, just ahead of Pakistan’s upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced the news on the social media platform ‘X’, praising Hesson’s international experience and coaching success. “Mike brings with him a wealth of international experience and a proven track record of developing competitive sides,” Naqvi stated, welcoming him to the team.

Hesson’s appointment comes at a critical time for Pakistan cricket, as the team prepares for a five-match T20I series against Bangladesh. However, due to the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 scheduled for May 25, the series is expected to be delayed. New dates will be announced soon.

The first match was originally set to take place in Faisalabad on May 25, but the overlap with the PSL finale has forced the PCB to revise the schedule. The delay will give Hesson a bit more time to settle into his new role before his first series with the team.

Mike Hesson is widely respected for his leadership during his tenure as New Zealand’s head coach from 2012 to 2018. Under his guidance, New Zealand reached new heights, including a World Cup final appearance. He also coached in the IPL, gaining valuable experience in high-pressure environments.

With Hesson now on board, the PCB hopes to build a strong and consistent white-ball side for upcoming international competitions. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how the experienced coach reshapes Pakistan’s limited-overs strategy.