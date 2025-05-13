Punjab CM approves wheat support program for 600,000 farmers

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved a wheat support subsidy of Rs 5,000 per acre for 600,000 farmers under the ‘Kissan Card’ initiative. Farmers who are not currently registered under the Kissan Card program will also be eligible to receive the same per-acre subsidy.

Chairing a special meeting, here on Monday, the CM announced that billions of rupees in additional subsidies will be allocated for the upcoming crop season. She emphasized the government’s continued commitment to supporting farmers and strengthening the agricultural sector.

During the meeting, it was revealed that farmers have already utilized Rs 36 billion through the Kissan Card facility to purchase agricultural inputs.

Of the loans issued through the program, 60 percent have been disbursed, and farmers have successfully repaid Rs 22 billion. A second round of payments has now been issued to support the new crop cycle.

Officials also informed that 50 percent of the applications received for the wheat support program have been verified so far. The meeting included a detailed review of implementation proposals for the wheat support program, including a recommendation to extend eligibility to land contractors in addition to landowners.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also reviewed the progress of the agricultural tube wells solarization scheme, reiterating her government’s vision of modernizing Punjab’s agriculture through sustainable and farmer-friendly initiatives.

Separately,

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited CMH Hospital to inquire after the Ghazis. She met the officers and soldiers who sustained injuries during the Indian aggression. She conversed with the Ghazi officers and soldiers undergoing treatment in the surgical ward and inquired about their well-being.

The Chief Minister prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured officers and soldiers. She appreciated the level of courage and determination of the Ghazi officers and soldiers displayed to combat Indian aggression. She paid glowing tributes to the courage and bravery of the Ghazi officers and soldiers. Corps Commander Lahore expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for paying a visit.

In her message on the International Nurses Day, the CM said, “Nurses are respected in every society. Every society is proud of their nurses who serve and help the sick as well as helpless with care. Nurses are the embodiment of hope, courage and love in times of sickness, pain and helplessness.”

She highlighted, “Nursing is not just a profession but a sacred duty that is dedicated to the spirit of serving the ailing humanity day in and day out. The nurses served the nation without caring for their lives in every emergency situation including outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic across the globe. We can never forget these selfless sacrifices.”

She maintained, “The Punjab government is determined to ensure dignity, respect and professional development of nurses in all government hospitals across Punjab.” She added, “The Punjab government is developing the nursing sector on modern lines. Language courses are also being conducted and all possible steps are being taken for the uplift of nursing sector in Punjab.”