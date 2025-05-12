Shahid Afridi leads Karachi rally to support armed forces, urges peace

KARACHI – Former cricketer Shahid Afridi led a peaceful rally in Karachi on Monday to express solidarity with Pakistan’s armed forces following recent tensions with India. He praised the military’s strength and reaffirmed the nation’s unity during difficult times.

Speaking to a large crowd, Afridi said the rally was held to thank Allah Almighty for Pakistan’s victory and to show that the people stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their military. He emphasized that the rally was not a celebration of war but a message of peace.

Afridi strongly criticized Indian media for spreading misinformation and pushing aggressive narratives. He claimed New Delhi’s hostile stance had backfired, exposing the cost of provoking a peaceful neighbor like Pakistan.

Moreover, Afridi accused Indian forces of targeting civilians and religious sites inside Pakistan, adding that such actions have damaged India’s global image. He said Prime Minister Modi’s war rhetoric has only led to isolation on the international stage.

He reminded the crowd that Pakistan has suffered greatly in the fight against terrorism, losing hundreds of lives. Despite this, he said, the country remains committed to peace and resilience.

Afridi concluded by praising the armed forces for their performance during Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, calling it a clear demonstration of Pakistan’s strength and readiness to defend itself when necessary.