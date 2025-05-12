Kashmiris return home but keep bunkers ready amid fragile calm

CHAKOTHI – As a fragile calm returns to Azad Kashmir, families have started going back to their homes near the Line of Control (LoC), but many are keeping their underground bunkers stocked and ready.

The recent four-day conflict between Pakistan and India left dozens dead before a US-brokered ceasefire brought temporary relief. In Chakothi, a border village overlooking the Neelum River, residents are cautiously resuming their routines while staying alert to possible future strikes.

Kala Khan, a local resident, said his eight-member family had spent nights in concrete bunkers during the shelling. “We’ve stored food, mattresses, and even valuables in the bunkers because we don’t trust the peace to last,” he explained.

More than a thousand protective bunkers have been constructed along the LoC, according to a regional officer. About one-third were built by the government to protect civilians from cross-border shelling that has become all too familiar.

In Chakothi, surrounded by green hills and walnut trees, around half the shops remain shut and the streets are quiet. Locals remain anxious, despite the current lull in firing since Sunday morning.

Officials in Muzaffarabad, where a mosque was hit during the recent violence, confirmed no new attacks had occurred since the ceasefire. However, residents continue to stay cautious, unsure how long the peace will hold.