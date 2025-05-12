Shiv Sena demands resignations from Modi and Amit Shah over ‘operation sindoor’ failure

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has called for the resignation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah following the failure of the highly publicized “Operation Sindoor.” The opposition party has demanded an immediate special session of Parliament to discuss the situation. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut stated that Modi “no longer has the right to remain in power,” intensifying the pressure on the government.

Raut’s comments came after a military defeat in the operation, which resulted in a ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump. Opposition figures, including Rahul Gandhi, voiced strong disapproval, calling for an all-party meeting to address the India-Pakistan conflict. Gandhi’s letter to Modi emphasized the need for Parliament to discuss not only Operation Sindoor but also the recent ceasefire and the Pahalgam terror attack from April.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge joined the chorus of voices demanding an explanation from the Modi government. Kharge questioned the handling of the situation and urged the government to clarify its position. Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar also expressed dissatisfaction, criticizing the intervention of a foreign power in India’s internal matters and questioning the future of India-Pakistan relations.

Despite the criticism, some leaders like Shashi Tharoor of Congress cautiously supported the ceasefire, acknowledging India’s intent to avoid a prolonged war. Tharoor noted that while India may not have achieved all its military goals, the situation had to be managed carefully for long-term peace.

In contrast, Rashtriya Janata Dal parliamentarian Manoj Jha expressed unease over the role of the US in brokering the ceasefire. He supported Rahul Gandhi’s call for a special session and demanded an explanation from the Prime Minister. Journalist Siddharth Varadarajan also weighed in, criticizing the government’s handling of the situation and suggesting that the outcome could embolden Pakistan.

As the opposition intensifies its criticism, all eyes are now on Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah to address the growing concerns over India’s military strategy and its diplomatic relations with Pakistan.