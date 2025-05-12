Lakki Marwat police on Sunday thwarted a kidnapping bid by terrorists in the Landewa Gorabai area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with three people rescued, two terrorists killed and a cop injured in the rescue operation, according to a senior police official.

Faced with increasing attacks by militants, especially in KP and Balochistan, security forces have also intensified counterterrorism operations.

Khanzala Khan, spokesperson to Bannu regional police officer (RPO) Sajjad Khan, told the media that terrorists attempted to abduct three locals in the Landewa Gorobai area of Lakki Marwat.

“Local police immediately launched a search operation after receiving information about the incident,” Khan said. “During the operation, the police had a face-to-face encounter with the terrorists.”

The spokesperson added that terrorists opened fire on the police team, with a policeman sustaining a minor injury.

“However, the police and the DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) present at the scene fought bravely and pushed the terrorists back,” Khan said, adding that police recovered the three abductees. “Three terrorists were injured in the encounter and taken to the mountains by their companions. Two terrorists were killed on the spot.”

The spokesperson added that Lakki Marwat District Police Officer Jawad led a search operation to trace the escaped terrorists.

“Local peace committees cooperated fully with the police,” Khan added.

Meanwhile, a policeman was martyred in an exchange of fire after attackers threw a hand grenade near a masjid in Gwadar, according to police.

According to Gwadar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zia Mandokhail, a residential quarter of people belonging to Punjab was targeted with a hand grenade near Bilal Mosque located on Syed Hashmi Avenue. The attackers fired in the air and fled the scene.

As the attackers attempted to flee, the police constable present at the scene took immediate action and chased one of the attackers.

The timely police action led to one attacker, Shah Jahan, being killed, while the other, Shahzad, was seriously injured.

In the exchange of fire, however, policeman Muhammad Khamari was martyred.

Three others were also injured in the attack, according to SSP Mandokhail.

Separately, at least two policemen were martyred in a blast in Peshawar on Sunday.

Sub-Inspector Laiq Zada and a police constable embraced martyrdom, while two other officers sustained injuries during a blast that occurred near the Ring Road Cattle Market in Peshawar.

According to Peshawar CCPO, police teams have collected evidence from the blast site and launched an investigation to determine the nature and motive behind the incident.

Militant violence and security operations intensified in the country in March 2025, with the number of militant attacks surpassing 100 for the first time since November 2014, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.

The think tank reported 105 militant attacks during the month, resulting in 228 fatalities, including 73 security personnel, 67 civilians, and 88 militants. Additionally, 258 people were injured, comprising 129 security personnel and civilians.