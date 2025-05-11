Pakistani celebrities applaud ceasefire with India, call it a step toward peace

Popular figures from Pakistan’s entertainment industry have welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India, calling it a hopeful step toward lasting peace in the region.

The development came after US President Donald Trump announced on X that both nations had agreed to an immediate and complete end to hostilities. Showbiz stars responded positively, expressing relief and optimism for the future.

Actress Sajal Ali described the ceasefire as a “ray of hope” in difficult times. She praised the move while highlighting her deep love for the country and support for peaceful solutions.

Actor Osman Khalid Butt also shared his thoughts, calling the recent allegations against Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack “baseless.” He emphasized that the identity of the attackers is still unknown, and welcomed the ceasefire as a wise decision.

Actress Aiman Khan expressed pride in Pakistan’s strength and voiced satisfaction with the peace deal. Meanwhile, Humayun Saeed used Instagram to stress that war is never the answer and hoped for continued calm on both sides.

Yumna Zaidi called the ceasefire a “success for Pakistan,” stating that “truth always prevails.” Many other celebrities urged India to avoid aggression in the future and celebrated the return of peace between the two countries.