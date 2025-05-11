Pakistan army responds to Indian aggression with full public support: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, said the Pakistan Army gave a strong response to Indian aggression with the full support of the nation. He reaffirmed the military’s preparedness to face all kinds of challenges.

In a statement issued by ISPR, the military spokesperson said Operation Bunyān al-Marsūs reflects the professional strength and unwavering resolve of the armed forces. He added that Pakistan had repeatedly warned India not to mistake its desire for peace as weakness.

The statement emphasized that any future aggression from India would be met with a crushing response. The Army Chief, speaking at the Overseas Pakistani Convention, said 1.3 million Indian soldiers with weapons cannot intimidate Pakistan. He vowed to defend every inch of the country’s borders.

The ISPR also clarified that Pakistan is always ready for constructive dialogue, but will never be influenced by India’s aggression, power, or deceit. If provoked again, Pakistan’s response will be swift and decisive.

DG ISPR said that cowardly Indian forces targeted innocent civilians through unprovoked attacks. However, the Pakistan Armed Forces responded fully and effectively to the enemy’s aggression, and will continue to do so in the future.

He concluded by stating that defending the nation’s borders is both an honor and a duty for the armed forces. “Pakistan only acted in self-defense,” he said, “It was India that launched a cowardly assault. Do they not know we are a strong force, filled with the spirit of martyrdom?”