Wahaj Ali and Mahira Khan likely to exit ‘Mitti De Baway,’ leaving fans disappointed

The much-anticipated drama Mitti De Baway has hit a major snag, as popular actors Wahaj Ali and Mahira Khan are reportedly no longer part of the project. Fans, who were excited to see the duo together on screen, are now left disappointed.

The drama, written by renowned writer Faiza Iftikhar and set to be directed by Haissam Hussain, was expected to mark Mahira Khan’s grand return to television. However, behind-the-scenes developments have reportedly led to changes in the main cast.

Sources close to the production claim Wahaj Ali has already exited the project. Although the reasons are not publicly confirmed, social media users have speculated that creative differences or scheduling issues may have played a part.

Adding to the uncertainty, unconfirmed reports suggest Mahira Khan might also walk away from the drama. If true, the project may need a complete cast reshuffle, raising doubts about its future direction.

The news has stirred emotional reactions online, with many fans expressing their disappointment. “We were eagerly waiting to see them together,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “This pairing was a dream for many drama lovers.”

Despite the setback, viewers remain hopeful that Mahira and Wahaj will reunite in another project soon. Until then, the future of Mitti De Baway remains uncertain.