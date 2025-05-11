World celebrates mother’s day with love, gratitude and warm tributes

LAHORE – People across the globe, including Pakistan, are celebrating International Mother’s Day today (Sunday) to honour the role of mothers and express appreciation for their unconditional love and sacrifices.

Marked on the second Sunday of May in many countries, Mother’s Day is a time to recognise the importance of mothers in families and society. It encourages feelings of love, respect, and gratitude towards the most cherished figure in our lives.

Although Mother’s Day is widely observed in May, some countries celebrate it in different months such as January, March, October, or November. The tradition of honouring mothers dates back to ancient Greece, where a day was dedicated to “Grahia Devi,” the mother of all gods.

In modern times, the movement to celebrate Mother’s Day began in the United States. Anna Jarvis of Philadelphia initiated the campaign in 1907, and by 1914, President Woodrow Wilson officially declared the second Sunday of May as Mother’s Day across the U.S.

In Pakistan, public opinion is divided. Some believe this day is essential to appreciate mothers, while others argue that mothers deserve love and respect every day—not just one designated occasion.

Regardless of personal views, Mother’s Day serves as a reminder that parents are our greatest support system. Their love and guidance shape our futures, making them worthy of honour and gratitude every single day.