Overseas Pakistanis applaud armed forces for brave response to Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD – Overseas Pakistanis have praised the Pakistani armed forces for their courage and professionalism in the recent military response to Indian aggression, calling it a moment of national pride and unity.

Speaking on national television, members of the diaspora from cities like London expressed deep appreciation for the armed forces’ role in defending Pakistan’s sovereignty. They described the military’s actions as a symbol of national resilience and strength.

Hassan Dar, a Pakistani expatriate in the UK and supporter of the PML-N, said the forces acted like “Shaheens” (falcons), delivering a powerful message to the world about Pakistan’s capability to respond with force and dignity. He also applauded the government’s leadership during the crisis.

Another overseas Pakistani, Rashid Hashmi, described the Pakistan Air Force’s 2025 response as historic. He added that future generations would proudly share these stories of bravery and sacrifice, cementing the armed forces’ legacy for years to come.

Hashmi praised Army Chief General Asim Munir, calling him a “true Sipah Salar” (commander), and highlighted his strategic skills and unwavering commitment to national defense. He added with humor that the Indian forces were not only defeated but also demoralized by Pakistan’s swift counterstrikes.

Kashmiri-origin Pakistanis living abroad also spoke out, strongly condemning India’s actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). They hailed the Pakistani army as a beacon of hope for Kashmiris and thanked them for standing with oppressed communities facing Indian brutality.