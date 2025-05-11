Blasts shake border hours after India-Pakistan ceasefire deal

Just hours after India and Pakistan agreed to a US-brokered ceasefire, fresh explosions were reported in several border areas, raising doubts about the deal’s durability. The ceasefire followed four days of intense fighting involving artillery, drones, and missile strikes, marking the worst escalation between the two countries in nearly 30 years.

Despite the agreement, artillery fire and air-defence system blasts were heard in Jammu and Kashmir and nearby towns. Cities remained under blackout, and residents reported panic as explosions echoed throughout the night. Indian authorities quickly accused Pakistan of violating the pact and vowed a strong response if such actions continued.

India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri urged Pakistan to act responsibly and warned that any future violations would be met with firm action. On the other hand, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry denied the accusation and claimed India was the first to break the truce. Both sides emphasized their commitment to peace but continued trading blame.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised the ceasefire and announced that further peace talks would take place at a neutral venue. Over 30 countries had helped facilitate the agreement, and military hotlines between India and Pakistan were reactivated to manage the crisis.

Despite the ceasefire, tensions remain high. India has kept in place several punitive measures, including suspended trade ties and the freezing of the Indus Waters Treaty. Airports have reopened, but border areas remain heavily guarded as both countries prepare for the next round of diplomatic engagement.

The long-standing dispute over Kashmir continues to fuel hostilities. While both India and Pakistan control parts of the region, each claims it in full. Past wars and constant skirmishes have kept the area volatile, and recent violence has once again shown how fragile peace can be.