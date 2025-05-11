Pakistan’s Climate Imperative

With the arrival of summer comes the news that 2025 might be the hottest year in history. But what does it mean, just another season of scorching heat? The answer is no. It would have complex implications for the environment and human life. The change in precipitation patterns, melting of glaciers, risk of flooding, and relative impacts on agriculture would be more likely than before. Developing countries with inefficient infrastructure, overpopulation, agricultural economies, and administrative shortcomings are particularly vulnerable to persisting climate crises. Pakistan is among the top ten of them.

In 2022, it ranked number one in the Climate Risk Index, with historic floods being a wakeup call. The destructive flooding submerged one-third of the country. More than 33 million people were affected, and losses exceeded 30 billion USD. The state apparatus was greatly overwhelmed; international aid was the only resort left. Pakistan campaigned effectively on different forums and received millions of dollars in different aid and humanitarian assistance programs from the UN, EU, WHO, and other international institutions. Yet, even though dedicated climate diplomacy acts as a savior for the climate-vulnerable developing states, it remains peripheral In our foreign policy agendas. Pakistan’s diplomacy is mainly centered around traditional security, bilateral relations, & regional geopolitics.

Former Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman has aptly stated that Pakistan must learn from its climate experiences-and notably institutionalize that learning. We should timely inculcate climate concerns in our thinking of diplomacy, development, and international cooperation.

Morocco made renewable energy central to its outreach abroad and strategically hosted COP22. It now attracts billions in investment by positioning itself as a green energy hub.

Although Pakistan has adopted some commendable measures in domestic policy, i.e., the elevation of the Climate Change Ministry to Cabinet Level and the Living Indus Initiative. But it lags far behind in mainstreaming its climate agendas abroad. Hence, the efforts are restrained to a narrow line of action, and climate activism is left as a concern of a few conscious people among the policymakers. The climate crisis is considered only the responsibility of the Ministry of Climate Change. Whereas, it is a cross-cutting issue that demands inter-ministerial coordination and a comprehensive framework of climate diplomacy for multilateral platforms as well as bilateral relations.

Ms. Sherry Rehman has called attention to the gaps in coordination among relevant ministries, emphasizing a joint plan of action for effective climate preparedness. The coordination of relevant ministries-commerce, finance, environment, and foreign affairs-is necessary for efficient climate initiatives. Here, Denmark can be taken as a good example. It has formed a cross-ministerial council that aligns energy, development, and foreign policy seamlessly. Also, Germany has a centralized governance approach to climate action that combines cross-ministerial coordination, legal enforcement, public accountability, and international climate leadership. Additionally, in 2021, Germany restructured its Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy to the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, ensuring the alignment of economic and energy goals with climate policy.

Pakistan need not look far for inspiration. Many developing countries are reaping significant benefits by mainstreaming their climate diplomacy. Bangladesh, through the integration of climate into its development planning and foreign policy, emerged as a global leader in climate adaptation. Thereby, it secured significant technical assistance and climate finance from partners like the EU, Japan, and the UK. It used the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan as a diplomatic tool to reshape its global image into a resilient innovator and attract green investment.

Vietnam incorporated climate considerations into its trade diplomacy and successfully leveraged the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement to meet European green standards. These measures paved the way for green tech partnerships, sustainable exports, and climate finance.

Apart from the lessons mentioned above, Pakistan needs to robustly implement a multifaceted strategy to reap the benefits of climate diplomacy.

Pakistan has to make a choice: either remain a climate victim or emerge as a potential climate actor shaping global rules.

The writer is a student of politics and international relations.