Ahead of nuclear talks, Iran warns U.S.: We won’t back down

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Saturday that Iran will never give up its nuclear rights. He made the strong statement in Doha, just a day before Iran and the United States were set to begin indirect nuclear talks in Oman. Araqchi warned that if the U.S. goal is to deprive Iran of its rights, then Iran will not back down.

The comments come after U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff said Iran must dismantle its uranium enrichment facilities as part of any agreement. Witkoff’s position reflects the tough stance taken by former President Donald Trump, who withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal. Trump also threatened military action if a new deal is not reached. The 2015 agreement aimed to limit Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for sanction relief.

Araqchi made it clear that uranium enrichment is a red line for Iran. He said Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful and only meant for energy and medical use. Iran has always denied that it is building nuclear weapons. He added that if talks focus on stopping weapon development, then a deal is possible. But if the aim is to restrict Iran’s lawful nuclear activity, Tehran will not agree.

Since the U.S. exit from the 2015 deal, Iran has expanded its nuclear program. Western countries believe this brings Iran closer to building a bomb. However, Iran says it has acted within its rights after Washington violated the deal first. Araqchi stressed that Iran is negotiating in good faith and wants a fair outcome.

The upcoming talks in Oman are seen as critical for regional peace. Araqchi called on the U.S. to respect Iran’s rights and avoid pressure tactics. He said only mutual respect and realistic expectations can lead to an agreement. Iran, he said, will not bow to threats — but it remains committed to peaceful dialogue.