Pakistan restores airspace after tensions ease with ceasefire agreement

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) confirmed on Saturday that Pakistan’s airspace has been fully reopened for all types of flights, following a brief period of restricted operations.

In an official statement, the PAA declared, “Pakistan’s airspace has been completely reopened for all types of flights.” The move comes after days of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, during which the airspace had been temporarily closed to ensure safety amidst military strikes.

The statement further mentioned that all airports across the country are now available for normal flight operations, and passengers are advised to confirm their flight schedules with respective airlines for any potential changes or updates.

The closure had caused significant disruptions to air travel, with numerous international and domestic flights delayed or rerouted. The decision to reopen the airspace follows the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, which was brokered by the United States and other international stakeholders. The ceasefire, announced earlier on Saturday, marked a significant de-escalation of the conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Pakistan’s airspace had been closed since May 6, following an escalation in military conflict, but with the renewed peace efforts, air traffic is expected to resume without major disruptions. This positive development provides hope for the normalization of diplomatic and economic relations between the two countries.