India launched an attack on Sheikh Zayed International Airport in Rahim Yar Khan, causing damage to the airport, which serves as a symbol of the friendship between Pakistan and the UAE. The attack resulted in minor damages to the airport, which was named after Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in 1993.

In addition, India attempted to target Nankana Sahib, a sacred site for Sikhs, in a bid to disrupt relations between Pakistan and the Sikh community. However, this attack was successfully thwarted by Pakistan’s defensive measures, preventing any damage.

The attack on the airport highlights India’s continued aggression, despite Pakistan’s measured response. The attempt to strike Nankana Sahib was seen as an effort to create tensions between Pakistan and its Sikh population.

In retaliation, Pakistan launched Operation Binyan Mursous, targeting key military sites in India. Among the 12 targets destroyed were the Udhampur Airbase, Pathankot, Sarsah, Surathgarh Airfields, Brahmos storage site, and several supply depots. Pakistan’s military and air force are continuing their operations against further targets in India.

The escalating conflict has left India scrambling for international support, making phone calls to various countries in an attempt to seek assistance. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s military continues its strong response, ensuring that its defense capabilities are in full operation.