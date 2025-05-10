Pakistan-India tension: Pakistan closes airspace until 12 pm tomorrow

Pakistan has closed its airspace due to increasing tensions with India. The airspace will remain closed until 12 PM tomorrow. This decision comes after a rise in military tensions between the two countries.

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) about the closure. It affects all flights, both domestic and international. The restriction is meant to ensure safety amid the current situation.

The closure has caused significant disruption to air travel. Many national and international flights have been delayed or canceled. In addition, the ongoing Hajj operations have also been impacted.

The decision follows days of uncertainty regarding air operations. Pakistan has faced frequent disruptions in its airspace. These delays have frustrated passengers and airlines alike.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation. The closure is temporary, but it may be extended if tensions escalate. Travelers are advised to check their flight schedules for updates.