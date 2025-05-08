Punjab announces two-day school closure amid India-Pakistan tensions

The Punjab Education Department has announced a two-day holiday for all educational institutions in the province due to the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India. A notification regarding the closure has also been issued.

According to a statement by Punjab’s Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, the decision to close schools, colleges, and universities was made in light of the deteriorating law and order situation. The minister stated that all educational institutions will remain closed on Friday and Saturday. The break applies to both private and public schools, colleges, and universities across Punjab.

The department confirmed that teaching activities will resume on Monday, May 12. In addition, the Punjab Education Department issued a notification for the closure of both private and government schools in the province until Sunday.

The Secretary of the Education Department mentioned that the decision to close educational institutions was taken in response to the current situation, and the educational process will restart on Monday.