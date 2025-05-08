Trump offers help to ease India-Pakistan tensions, urges peace

US President Donald Trump has expressed his hope that India and Pakistan will put an end to their escalating conflict, urging both sides to stop their “tit-for-tat” attacks. Speaking from the White House, Trump emphasized that he was ready to offer assistance to help mediate and bring an end to the violence between the two nuclear-armed nations. He stated, “It’s so terrible, and if I can do anything to help, I will be there.”

Trump’s comments come amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, following missile strikes launched by India in retaliation for an attack it blames on Pakistan. These missile strikes have resulted in at least 43 deaths and have further fueled the long-standing rivalry between the two nations. The fighting follows a previous accusation from India, claiming that Pakistan supported an attack on Indian forces in Jammu and Kashmir, a charge Pakistan has denied.

While the US President has long maintained positive relationships with both countries, he expressed his desire to see them resolve their differences peacefully. Trump, who hosted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in February, reassured both nations that the US is ready to step in if needed to de-escalate the situation. “I get along with both, I know both very well, and I want to see them work it out,” he said.

In response to the crisis, the US has been actively engaged with both sides. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Indian and Pakistani officials, encouraging them to reopen dialogue to de-escalate the situation. The White House has stressed the importance of diplomatic efforts to avoid further escalation and to restore peace in the region.

Despite the history of conflict between India and Pakistan, Trump had previously downplayed the crisis, suggesting that their rivalry is an ancient issue. However, his administration has now taken more urgent steps following the deadly missile strikes. The US continues to monitor the situation closely and is offering its support to both countries in the hope of bringing an end to the violence.

As tensions remain high, the global community watches closely, hoping that diplomacy can prevent further bloodshed and foster a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan.