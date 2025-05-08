PSL 10 faces possible postponement amid rising India-Pakistan tensions

The ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 could face suspension as tensions rise between India and Pakistan, raising serious security concerns around the tournament’s continuation. Sources revealed that the government and cricket authorities are considering all options.

A crucial meeting between the Ministry of Interior and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is currently underway to evaluate the worsening security situation. This meeting will help decide whether to continue, delay, or suspend the tournament entirely.

According to officials, logistical challenges—such as airspace closures—have made it difficult to ensure player safety and smooth match operations. These obstacles may force authorities to halt the league, at least temporarily.

As things stand, the 27th match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings is expected to be called off. The match was set to be an important part of the league’s final stage, with just a few knockout games left.

Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators lead the points table, having secured a place in the playoffs. Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars, and Peshawar Zalmi are also battling for spots, but uncertainty looms over the tournament’s conclusion.

The PCB has yet to make a formal announcement, but officials say that the outcome of today’s meeting will heavily influence the fate of PSL 10. Fans and players alike are now anxiously awaiting a decision.