SCBA demands strong response to missile attack

The Supreme Court Bar Association has called a special meeting of its General Body at the SCP premises on Thursday to review the post Indian aggression situation in a clear violation of international laws. According to press release issued here Wednesday, Secretary SCBAP Salman Mansoor has informed all members of the Association to attend the special meeting of the 27th Cabinet of the SCBA to be held at 12pm on Thursday, at the SCP Building here. In a separate declaration, the SCBAP has strongly condemned unprovoked Indian attack on unarmed civilian population resulting in death of 26 innocent people. ‘This loss of life of Pakistani citizens cannot go unnoticed and a befitting response is due’, says the declaration. The Association strongly condemns Indian aggression, suspension of Indus Water Treaty, attacking civilian population and mosques and homes in Pakistan. The Association paid rich tribute to the Armed Forces of Pakistan for a befitting response to India aggression and targeting successfully military installations, bunkers of Indian Army and shooting down more than five aircrafts of the Indian Air Force. The Association asked the Government of Pakistan that response to any aggression by India must be hard enough so that the enemy can’t dare to repeat its mistake in future. The Association stands with Armed Forces, the State and the Government of Pakistan and expresses absolute solidarity in this time of war.