World leaders call for dialogue, urge de-escalation

Reactions from across the world have started pouring in following India’s unprovoked missile strikes targeting civilian areas in Pakistan’s Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Pakistan’s subsequent retaliation.

According to Kashmir Media Service, reacting to the Indian aggression, President Donald Trump said, “It’s a shame. Just heard about it. I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past…. I hope it ends very quickly.” He urged both the countries to exercise restraint and emphasizing the importance of resolving disputes through dialogue.

UN chief, EU call for maximum restraint

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for maximum restraint from both sides. Spokesperson for the UN chief said, “The Secretary-General is very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and international border. He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries. The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan.”

The European Union called for maximum restraint and stressed the importance of avoiding further escalation.

US closely monitoring situation: Rubio

The United States is closely monitoring the prevailing situation after India carried out airstrikes on five locations in Pakistan, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

“I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely,” Rubio wrote on his official X timeline.

He echoed the sentiments of the US President Donald Trump, who earlier had expressed the hope that the situation would end quickly.

“I echo the US President’s comments earlier today (Tuesday) that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution,” he added.

Egypt calls for dialogue

The Arab Republic of Egypt on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the recent escalation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, following reports of cross-border shelling that resulted in several casualties and injuries.

In an official statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cairo underscored the importance of pursuing all possible efforts to de-escalate the situation and avert further deterioration that could destabilize the South Asian region.

“Egypt is following with great concern the recent developments between India and Pakistan, which witnessed an exchange of fire resulting in a number of victims and injuries,” the statement said.

“It is vital that both sides commit to de-escalation and avoid any steps that may aggravate the crisis.”

Egypt called on both New Delhi and Islamabad to exercise maximum restraint and prioritize diplomatic dialogue as the Primary means of resolving tensions. The statement emphasized the need for peaceful solutions that reflect the aspirations of the peoples of both nations for peace, security, and stability.

Qatar offers role in de-escalation

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday received a telephone call from Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, and discussed the prevailing situation in the region.

During the conversation, the prime minister of Qatar said that his country wanted to play its role in de-escalating the current situation in the region.

While thanking Qatar for its solidarity and support to Pakistan at this difficult time, the PM Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned India’s missile strikes targeting six sites in Pakistan, as an unprovoked act of war.

The prime minister noted that while Pakistan desired peace in the region, Pakistan would resolutely defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity with full vigor and force.

He recalled that in the aftermath of the Pahalgam incident, he had offered a neutral and transparent international investigation to look into India’s allegations. Pakistan would be happy if Qatar were to join this effort. However, India had chosen the dangerous path of aggression, which demonstrated its irresponsible State behaviour, and aversion to peace in the region.

The Prime Minister of Qatar expressed condolences for the loss of precious lives and appreciated Pakistan’s commitment to fostering peace in South Asia.

China ready to play constructive role in easing tensions

China stands ready to work with international community to continue to play a constructive role in easing the current tension between India and Pakistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday.

Responding to questions regarding current situation between India and Pakistan, the spokesperson said that China made it clear its position on the ongoing situation between two countries.

“China finds India’s military operation early this morning regrettable,” he said.

Lin Jian said that Chinese side is concerned about the ongoing situation. India and the Pakistan are and will always be each other’s neighbors. They are both China’s neighbors as well.

He remarked that China opposes all forms of terrorism and urged both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, remain calm, exercise restraint, and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation.

In response to a question about any impact on Chinese citizens in region, he said that China was closely following the developments.

To yet another question regarding China’s role in easing tension, he reiterated Chinese principled position about ongoing situation on between India and the Pakistan.

He said that the international community is following closely the current situation and China is committed to promoting talks for peace and keeping the region peaceful and stable.

“We also noted that both India and Pakistan have said that they don’t hope to see escalation of the situation. We hope that India and Pakistan will remain calm exercise, restrained work in the same direction and properly handle differences through dialogue and consultation,” he added. app

Russia says concerned by confrontation, calls for restraint

Russia’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that it was deeply concerned about the deepening military confrontation between India and Pakistan, and that it called for both countries to show restraint.

Russia, which has warm relations with both India and Pakistan, said it condemned all forms of terrorism in a statement published on the foreign ministry’s website.

Turkey urges India, Pakistan to act with common sense

Turkey urged India and Pakistan to act with common sense amid the military escalation between them, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday, saying India’s latest military action created the risk of an “all-out war”.

In a statement, the ministry reiterated its support for Pakistan’s call for an investigation into a militant attack that killed 26 in the Indian-occupied side of the Himalayan region on April 22.