Pakistan hits Indian brigade HQ in response to missile attack

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has confirmed that Indian forces conducted airstrikes on five locations inside Pakistan, targeting Kotli, Bahawalpur, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, and Muridke.

Pakistan’s armed forces are delivering a strong and coordinated response to Indian airstrikes, according to security sources. Initial reports suggest that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has successfully shot down two enemy aircraft in response to the cross-border aggression, sources informed.

All PAF aircraft involved in the operations are reported to be safe. Security officials stated that Pakistani forces are engaged in a “crushing response” to what they described as unprovoked Indian aggression, asserting that retaliatory measures are fully underway.

“Pakistan Air Force and the military are giving a fitting response to India’s cowardly assault,” said the sources. “The blood of innocent Pakistanis will be avenged without fail,” they added.

According to preliminary damage assessments, Indian airstrikes targeted only civilian areas, with no military installations hit. “So far, all confirmed damage points to civilian infrastructure. Innocent and unarmed Pakistanis were the sole targets,” the sources added.

Visual evidence from the affected areas reportedly confirmed that only non-combatants were struck. “The images clearly show that only innocent Pakistanis were targeted,” said the officials.

Security sources further stated that India carried out airstrikes under the cover of night at five different locations: Kotli, Ahmedpur East, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, and Muridke. “We will take revenge for every drop of innocent blood,” the sources vowed, asserting that retaliation was already underway.

The Indian Ministry of Defence has officially confirmed that it carried out airstrikes inside Pakistan. In a statement, the ministry claimed that Indian forces targeted nine separate locations across Pakistan. However, it did not provide specific details about the exact sites or the nature of the targets.

According to security sources, the strike resulted in the martyrdom of one innocent child, while a woman and a man sustained serious injuries. In response, Pakistani forces have reportedly initiated retaliatory action.

A red alert has been issued at New Islamabad International Airport, security sources added. Sources confirmed that all flight operations at the airport have been suspended, and Pakistani airspace in the region has been closed to commercial aircraft.

Three flights already in the air were rerouted to alternate airports as a precautionary measure. Authorities have not yet announced when regular operations will resume.

“Some time ago from now, the cowardly enemy India launched air strikes on Subhanullah mosque in Bahwalpur’s Ahmed East area, Kotli and Muzaffarabad at three places from the air,” Chaudhry said during a late-night press briefing.

He added that the Pakistan Air Force had scrambled jets in response to the attack. “All of our air force jets are airborne. This cowardly and shameful attack was carried out from within India’s airspace. They were never allowed to come and intrude into the space of Pakistan.”

Issuing a stern warning, the military spokesperson stated: “Let me say it unequivocally: Pakistan will respond to this at a time and place of its own choosing. This heinous provocation will not go unanswered.”

When asked about possible casualties and infrastructure damage, DG Chaudhry noted that assessment efforts were ongoing and promised to share further details once confirmed.

Local sources further stated that a complete blackout occurred in Muzaffarabad following the explosions, raising concerns about the extent of damage and the ongoing security situation.

In light of recent developments, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had issued a stark warning, stating that a clash with India is now “inevitable” and could occur “at any moment.” His remarks come amid growing fears of direct military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The incident follows weeks of heightened tensions after a deadly attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which New Delhi has blamed on Pakistan-an accusation Islamabad strongly denies.

Meamwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee in the wake of the Indian missile attack.