Afghanistan urges peace as Pakistan-India tensions escalate

KABUL – The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed concern over the rising tensions between Pakistan and India, calling for calm and peaceful dialogue between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. The ministry emphasized that further conflict would harm the entire region’s stability and security.

In an official statement, Afghanistan urged both countries to show restraint and resolve their issues through diplomatic channels. It stressed that peace in South Asia can only be achieved through mutual respect and open communication, not through violence or military escalation.

The statement came after Pakistan responded strongly to a reported nighttime attack by India. In a swift counteroffensive, the Pakistan Air Force shot down five Indian fighter jets and destroyed a major Indian Army brigade headquarters. Pakistan also targeted and destroyed multiple Indian check posts near the border.

Pakistan’s military shared video evidence of the operation with the media, showcasing its preparedness and capability. The Director General of ISPR presented the footage, confirming the success of the mission and the heavy damage caused to Indian positions.

Following the attack, Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC) held an emergency meeting and gave full authority to the armed forces to respond to any future Indian aggression. The committee stated that Pakistan has the right to self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

Moreover, the NSC declared that Pakistan reserves the right to take action at any time, place, or method in response to violations of its sovereignty and the killing of innocent civilians. The armed forces now have complete freedom to act as needed to protect national security and dignity.