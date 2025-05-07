Mohsin naqvi meets acting U.S. ambassador to discuss post-indian attack situation

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with the acting U.S. ambassador Natalie Baker in Islamabad to discuss the tense situation following recent Indian military attacks. The meeting came after India allegedly carried out missile, drone, and air strikes inside Pakistani territory, targeting civilians and infrastructure. U.S. Political Counselor Zach Harkenrider and Pakistan’s Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Minister Naqvi strongly condemned India’s actions, accusing it of putting regional peace at risk. He said India violated international laws by targeting innocent civilians. Naqvi added that Pakistan had no choice but to defend itself and had already warned friendly nations, including the U.S., about India’s aggressive intentions. He stressed that Pakistan responded within its right of self-defense as allowed by the United Nations Charter.

Naqvi made it clear that Pakistan showed restraint but would not allow its security to be compromised. He said India ignored Pakistan’s peace efforts and instead chose aggression. According to Naqvi, the recent Indian strikes followed baseless accusations against Pakistan over the Pahalgam incident, which Islamabad has firmly denied. He reminded the U.S. that Pakistan had offered an impartial international investigation, but India refused.

The minister urged the U.S. to understand Pakistan’s position and play a role in ensuring balance and stability in the region. He emphasized that diplomatic engagement is key to preventing further conflict. Pakistan, he said, wants peace but will not tolerate violations of its sovereignty. The meeting signals Pakistan’s effort to build international support and expose what it calls India’s provocations.

In conclusion, the meeting highlighted Pakistan’s dual approach — staying firm on defense while pushing for diplomacy. Naqvi’s message was clear: Pakistan does not seek war but is ready to protect its people. The government hopes that global powers, especially the U.S., will respond fairly and help de-escalate tensions before the situation worsens.