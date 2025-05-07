Pakistan, China discuss India’s aggression: focus on regional security

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, recently met with, Jiang Zaidong. Their discussion centered on the current situation that has developed following recent actions described as India’s aggression against Pakistan. This high-level meeting underscores the importance of diplomatic engagement during times of increased tension.

During their meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister provided the Chinese Ambassador with details regarding the serious situation. He specifically highlighted what Pakistan views as India’s unprovoked violation of its sovereignty. Furthermore, he conveyed the tragic loss of innocent lives that resulted from these actions, emphasizing the human impact.

Senator Ishaq Dar clearly articulated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment and firm resolve to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity. He stressed that Pakistan is prepared to defend its borders and its people at all costs. This statement reinforces Pakistan’s stance in the face of external threats.

The two sides also took the opportunity to exchange views on broader regional security developments. They discussed the potential implications of the current situation for the wider area. This exchange of perspectives is crucial for understanding and managing regional dynamics during a crisis.

Significantly, the Deputy Prime Minister and the Chinese Ambassador agreed to maintain close coordination and communication. This will occur across all relevant areas, including diplomatic and security channels. Such close contact is vital for managing the situation and preventing further escalation through misunderstanding.

This meeting between key officials from Pakistan and China signals the importance of their relationship during this period of heightened tension. It demonstrates a shared interest in regional stability and a commitment to dialogue. Continued communication between these two nations will be closely watched as the situation evolves.