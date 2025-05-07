Pakistan star warns India: “you’ve poked a lion!

Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt has strongly criticized India following recent attacks. Speaking out on Instagram, Butt condemned what he called India’s “cowardly attacks” carried out under the cover of darkness. He highlighted that these attacks targeted innocent civilians, including children at a madrassa and poor residents nearby, showing a disregard for human life and safety. This public statement from a prominent figure in Pakistan’s entertainment industry reflects the widespread anger and frustration felt by many Pakistanis.

Butt emphasized a common saying about Pakistanis: “We always settle our debts, and we do so with interest.” He urged the Pakistani public to set aside political differences and unite against the external threat posed by India. He stressed that this is a time for national unity, sending a clear message that the people of Pakistan are not afraid and stand together in the face of aggression. His call for solidarity aims to strengthen the nation’s resolve during this tense period.

Furthermore, Muneeb Butt pointed out that Pakistan is a nuclear power, the only Islamic country with such capabilities. He warned India that they have underestimated Pakistan’s strength, stating they have “put their hand in the lion’s mouth.” He asserted that the recent attacks will be met with a strong and decisive response from Pakistan, underscoring the seriousness of the situation and the potential consequences of further escalation.

Despite the current tensions, the actor clarified that Pakistan’s issue is not with the Indian public but with the anti-Islam mindset of India’s current leadership. He declared that Pakistan will continue to fight against this ideology until their last breath, expressing confidence that they will ultimately win this struggle. His words aim to differentiate between the Indian people and their government’s policies, focusing the criticism on the leadership’s actions.

The report also detailed the events, stating that the Indian army’s cowardly attacks targeted civilian areas in Azad Kashmir and other locations, resulting in the martyrdom of 26 Pakistanis, including children. In response, the Pakistan Army delivered a powerful counterattack, destroying several Indian aircraft and a brigade headquarters. Following these decisive actions by Pakistan, India reportedly accepted defeat by displaying white flags along the Line of Control.