River war: India blocks chenab flow amid rising tensions

India has stopped the water flow of the River Chenab, causing a serious drop in water levels at Head Marala Barrage in Sialkot. The flow has gone down to just 3,100 cusecs, which is far below normal. Usually, the barrage receives 25,000 to 30,000 cusecs of water. Due to this, the situation has created concern for both irrigation and drinking water supply in the region.

According to officials, the barrage is capable of handling up to 1.1 million cusecs of water. However, the current inflow is 208,533 cusecs, and the outflow stands at 191,133 cusecs. Despite the large capacity, the reduced flow from India is affecting water management. As a result, Pakistan is now facing early signs of water stress in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, tensions have grown on the military front as well. Two nights ago, India attacked Pakistan’s civilian areas in the dark, escalating the conflict. In response, Pakistan’s military acted quickly and forcefully. They shot down five Indian warplanes, including three Rafale jets, and destroyed many enemy posts along the Line of Control.

Furthermore, India’s army raised a white flag at the Chura Complex on the LOC. This signaled a clear surrender after heavy losses. Pakistan’s Information Minister confirmed the damage to enemy positions and praised the military’s strong response. He also said the army continues its operations and will respond to any future aggression.

In addition, the government held an emergency meeting of the National Security Committee. The Prime Minister is expected to address the nation soon. A cabinet meeting is also scheduled at 3:30 PM to discuss the next steps. With both military and water issues rising, the situation remains serious and continues to develop.