Urgent meeting: Pakistan plans next steps after India attack

Pakistan’s leadership has responded decisively to recent events. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the National Assembly soon. He plans to inform the public representatives about India’s recent aggression and Pakistan’s strong counter-action.

The Prime Minister just chaired an urgent meeting of the National Security Committee. This high-level gathering discussed the critical situation. They carefully reviewed the events that followed India’s attack and Pakistan’s response.

Top military commanders and key government ministers participated in the meeting. The session lasted for two hours. They thoroughly examined India’s attacks and Pakistan’s retaliatory measures, considering the rising tensions in the area.

Officials have confirmed the Prime Minister’s decision. He wants to keep the National Assembly members fully informed. The Prime Minister will share important details during the upcoming parliamentary session.

Sources indicate the meeting focused on Pakistan’s future strategy. They discussed how Pakistan will handle India’s aggression going forward. Furthermore, they considered diplomatic actions and engaging with countries around the world.

During the meeting, military officials provided a briefing on the events. They explained that Pakistan quickly responded to India’s attacks. Pakistan targeted Indian military sites, shot down five Indian planes, and destroyed a brigade headquarters. The committee strongly praised the military for their effective response. Prime Minister Sharif emphasized that the entire nation supports the armed forces and will protect Pakistan’s sovereignty at all costs.