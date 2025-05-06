Tom Holland skips met gala red carpet to support Zendaya

Tom Holland chose to skip the 2025 Met Gala red carpet, but he still offered quiet support for his fiancée, Zendaya, from behind the scenes. Holland was spotted at The Surrey Hotel in New York City as Zendaya prepared for the prestigious fashion event. He opted to stay out of the public eye.

While Zendaya captivated onlookers on the museum steps in a stunning custom Louis Vuitton ensemble, Holland maintained a low profile. He was photographed leaving the hotel earlier in the day in casual attire. Holland previously explained that he prefers not to share the red carpet with Zendaya, wanting her to have her moment in the spotlight.

This year’s Met Gala, themed “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” successfully raised a record amount for the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Although Holland did not attend the event itself, his presence was felt through Zendaya’s accessories. Notably, she wore her large engagement ring, first seen at the 2025 Golden Globes.

Despite public interest in their wedding plans, Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach confirmed that a wedding is not happening soon. He cited both stars’ busy film schedules as the reason for the delay. While Zendaya continues to shine at high-profile events, Holland remains a supportive presence off-camera.