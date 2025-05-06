Dar engages Afghan minister on bilateral ties, highlights indian threats

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar of Pakistan held a telephone conversation with Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, where both leaders expressed satisfaction over the significant progress made in their bilateral relations.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, the leaders discussed the developments in bilateral relations since Dar’s visit to Afghanistan on April 19, which helped strengthen ties. They focused on enhancing trade, improving connectivity, boosting economic cooperation, fostering people-to-people exchanges, and reviving political consultation mechanisms to ensure long-term partnership.

During the conversation, Dar highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to promote regional peace and security and emphasized the importance of maintaining high-level contacts between the two countries. Both sides agreed on the need to sustain and deepen this cooperation to ensure regional stability.

Foreign Minister Dar also informed his Afghan counterpart about India’s recent provocations against Pakistan, particularly India’s illegal and unilateral actions. He reassured Minister Muttaqi of Pakistan’s firm commitment to peace and reiterated the country’s dedication to safeguarding its sovereignty against any threats.

In response, Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi acknowledged Pakistan’s active steps to facilitate trade and ease travel between the neighboring countries. He commended Pakistan’s efforts and extended an invitation to Minister Dar for a return visit to Afghanistan, aiming to further strengthen their diplomatic and economic ties.