From doubt to dominance: Virat Kohli’s Pakistan wake-up call

Virat Kohli recently shared a pivotal early career memory on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru podcast. He spoke about facing immense pressure during India’s 2009 Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan. Stepping in for the injured Yuvraj Singh, Kohli felt the weight of expectation heavily. This high-stakes match became a defining moment for the young cricketer.

Kohli managed only 16 runs before being dismissed while attempting a big shot off Shahid Afridi. India ultimately lost the match, leaving Kohli feeling devastated and full of self-doubt. He recalled his heart racing throughout the innings and struggling to process the events. He believed he had squandered his chance in the Indian team after this poor performance.

Despite the setback, Kohli explained how the experience became a crucial turning point in his career. It ignited a determination within him to become more resilient and reliable, especially in challenging matches against Pakistan. This difficult moment fueled his drive to improve significantly.

Kohli also highlighted the positive influence of former South African wicketkeeper Mark Boucher during the 2008 IPL season with RCB. Boucher took a proactive role in mentoring young Indian players. He observed Kohli’s batting, identified areas for improvement, and offered valuable technical advice without being asked. Boucher even used innovative methods like tennis balls to help Kohli practice against short-pitched deliveries, pushing him beyond his comfort zone to prepare him for international cricket.