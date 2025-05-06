CM announces free medical treatment for patients returning from India

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed the officials concerned to provide free treatment to patients who returned from India without getting the medical intervention following the Pahalgam attack. A number of Pakistani patients suffering from serious diseases, including those in need of liver and kidney transplants, had to return from India without completing their treatments after the deadly incident in Pahalgam. The chief minister emphasized that these patients will not be left alone and assured that their treatment will be completed in Punjab under all circumstances. Maryam Nawaz instructed the health department to immediately collect data of the patients and provide them quality treatment at the government’s expense. She affirmed that the Punjab government will extend all possible support on humanitarian grounds to prevent further suffering for the patients and their families.