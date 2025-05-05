Pakistan’s Enduring Poverty

In the dusty corners of Pakistan’s war-torn regions, poverty is not just an economic condition; it is a harsh, visible reality etched into every wall, every field, and every face. Children study under the open sky, their classrooms marked by bullet-ridden walls, while communities struggle to survive without clean water, healthcare, or electricity. In once-thriving bazaars of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, silence has replaced the hum of life, leaving behind a landscape of hardship. Here, poverty is not merely the absence of wealth-it is the absence of opportunity, safety, and justice. It is a story of survival, woven into the fabric of daily life, affecting millions who face not just a lack of income, but a lifetime of systemic barriers that limit their potential.

Despite decades of poverty alleviation programs, foreign aid, and government policies, poverty continues to deepen its roots in Pakistan. The World Bank’s estimate that 42.4% of Pakistan’s population lives below the poverty line only scratches the surface. This number signifies not only economic deprivation but a profound lack of access to education, healthcare, clean water, and dignity.

What is even more troubling is that Pakistan’s economic growth has failed to translate into tangible poverty reduction. The IMF’s World Economic Outlook reveals that while there are signs of macroeconomic stabilization, growth has not been enough to reduce poverty at scale. This exposes a critical flaw in Pakistan’s development model-growth that benefits the few, leaving the majority trapped in marginalization.

One of the main drivers of this inequality is Pakistan’s tax system, which still leans heavily on indirect taxes. While reforms have been attempted, over half of Pakistan’s total tax revenue still comes from indirect taxes, disproportionately burdening the poor. Ordinary Pakistanis spend a larger share of their income on consumption, while the wealthy evade taxes through loopholes, corruption, and political exemptions. This inequitable tax structure exacerbates wealth disparity, deepening poverty and reinforcing social hierarchies.

A key example of institutionalized inequality is the concentration of land ownership. Just 5% of agricultural households control two-thirds of the nation’s land, especially in regions like Punjab and Sindh. This feudal legacy persists, with large landowners wielding enormous economic and political power. For millions of landless peasants, working the land only leads to cycles of debt and poverty, with little chance of escape. This entrenched inequality not only stifles rural development but also restricts social mobility.

Pakistan’s education system, another pillar for social progress, is similarly neglected. In the 2023-24 budget, only 1.5% of GDP is allocated to education, one of the lowest in the world. The result is an underfunded system that perpetuates inequality. Schools in rural areas remain dilapidated, with a shortage of qualified teachers, while elite private institutions thrive, dividing society into parallel worlds. In a country where education should be the great equalizer, it serves instead as a barrier to progress for millions of children, particularly those from poor, rural communities.

Poverty in Pakistan is also deeply tied to social and cultural exclusion. Gender-based discrimination is prevalent, particularly in rural areas, where women have limited access to education, healthcare, and employment. Ethnic and religious minorities face systemic exclusion, which limits their access to services and opportunities. These marginalized groups are often invisible, their voices unrecognized, and their potential untapped. Thus, poverty is not just an economic issue-it is about being denied opportunities based on identity, location, or gender.

The political landscape exacerbates this issue. Corruption and inefficiency plague Pakistan’s governance, and the state remains more focused on serving the interests of the elite than addressing the needs of the broader population. Decisions are driven by short-term political gain rather than long-term structural reform. International financial institutions like the IMF, while providing financial relief, impose austerity measures that disproportionately affect the poorest citizens, worsening the inequality already present.

While social protection programs like the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) have provided some relief, their impact is limited. Cash transfers may offer temporary assistance, but they do not address the root causes of poverty. Without systemic changes in education, healthcare, and employment, these programs can only offer short-term palliatives, not long-term solutions. At the heart of Pakistan’s poverty crisis lies a national ethos that has normalized inequality. In public discourse, poverty is often seen as a personal failing rather than a systemic issue. The rich are celebrated, while the poor are blamed for their circumstances. This narrative diverts attention from institutional failings and discourages collective responsibility. In a society where inequality is accepted as a given, challenging the status quo becomes nearly impossible.

To escape this cycle, Pakistan must undertake a comprehensive, long-term overhaul of its social and economic systems. This includes reforming the tax system to ensure wealth redistribution, implementing land reforms to dismantle feudal power, and prioritizing public investment in education and healthcare. Governance reforms are crucial to reduce corruption and improve service delivery. Social protection programs must be expanded and made more effective, ensuring that they empower individuals to break free from poverty.

The writer is a researcher and columnist. He can be reached at zakiir9669@gmail.com