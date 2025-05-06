Major airlines avoid Pakistan airspace amidst India-Pakistan tensions

Several major airlines around the world are now actively avoiding Pakistan’s airspace. This significant change in flight paths is a direct result of the ongoing tensions between Pakistan and India. The situation escalated following a recent attack near Pahalgam. The airlines are choosing longer routes. This impacts their flights heading towards India and other destinations in the region.

Reports indicate a list of prominent carriers making this change. Lufthansa, Emirates, Swiss Air, British Airways, and Air France are among those no longer flying over Pakistan. They are rerouting their flights. This avoidance is specifically linked to the increased friction between the two South Asian neighbors.

Lufthansa has officially confirmed its decision. The airline stated its flights are bypassing Pakistani airspace for now. This started on April 22, 2025. The date coincides with the Pahalgam attack. The airline explicitly mentioned the heightened tension between India and Pakistan as the reason for this action.

Airline officials explained this move follows similar steps by other major international airlines. Air France, British Airways, Swiss International Airlines, and Emirates have also adjusted their routes. They are all avoiding Pakistani airspace for flights going to India or other countries. Consequently, all these rerouted flights now take significantly longer. This also results in increased fuel consumption and higher operating costs for the airlines.

These changes in flight patterns are part of a broader exchange of actions. Both India and Pakistan have taken steps regarding airspace access. India has closed its airspace to Pakistani airlines. In return, Pakistan has imposed restrictions on Indian carriers.

Despite this, Pakistan has permitted international airlines to use its airspace. However, some airlines, like Lufthansa and Air France, have voluntarily chosen to fly around it. Meanwhile, British Airways continues to operate its flights directly to and from Islamabad. Yet, its flights to other destinations, like Delhi, are now taking longer due to avoiding Pakistani airspace.