India’s water aggression escalates: Chenab river flow drops by 29,300 cusecs

Pakistan is reporting a drastic reduction in water flowing into the Chenab River. They are calling this action “water aggression” by India. This sudden decrease in water is a major concern for Pakistan. Official figures from Pakistan’s Water and Power Development Authority, WAPDA, confirm the significant drop.

The amount of water entering the Chenab River has fallen sharply. It decreased by 29,300 cusecs. The current inflow is now just 5,300 cusecs. This is a very low level. The data highlights the speed of the reduction. Just yesterday, the inflow at Head Marala on the Chenab River was much higher. It measured 34,600 cusecs.

However, in a span of only two days, India reportedly reduced the water flow by a total of 35,600 cusecs. This is a substantial cut. This development happens during a period of strained relations between the two countries. A recent shooting incident in Indian-administered Kashmir fueled tensions.

While Pakistan condemned the event and offered cooperation for an independent investigation, India has reportedly responded with accusations and actions like suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. Pakistan’s leadership has issued warnings against any aggressive moves.