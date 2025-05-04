PM Shehbaz rejects Indian claims in call with Malaysian leader

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim about rising regional tensions after the Pahalgam incident. He firmly rejected India’s claims linking Pakistan to the attack and called for a neutral international investigation.

Shehbaz highlighted Pakistan’s long-standing stance against terrorism and its sacrifices as a front-line state in the war on terror. He said India’s baseless accusations are harming Pakistan’s counterterrorism focus on its western border.

The prime minister also stressed that Pakistan cannot afford such controversies during its recovery from a major economic crisis. He welcomed Malaysia’s role in any fair investigation into the incident.

Both leaders agreed to boost Pakistan-Malaysia relations through trade, investment, and cultural ties. Shehbaz said he looks forward to visiting Malaysia later this year.