During an event in New York, U.S. Congressman Keith Self said a war between Pakistan and India is unimaginable. He stressed that both nations are nuclear powers and a conflict would be uncontrollable once it begins.

Pakistani-American Tanveer Ahmed highlighted India’s history of false flag operations. He questioned how India blamed Pakistan for the Pahalgam incident without proof, just minutes after the event. He urged U.S. lawmakers to consider America’s role in maintaining peace.

Congressman Jack Bergman said Tanveer’s detailed briefing helped him better understand the situation. He emphasized the need for alliances among like-minded nations to promote peace and set global examples.

Congressman Self, with a background in U.S. nuclear forces, warned that no one can control a war once it starts. He hoped Pakistan and India would keep tensions low and resolve issues peacefully. Attendees also urged the U.S. to help ease India’s aggressive stance.