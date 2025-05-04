Tourism crashes in Neelum valley amid war fears

Hotels and roads in Neelum Valley are empty as tensions with India rise. The area, known for its beauty, usually sees thousands of tourists each May.

Local workers say tourism is their lifeline. Photographer Muhammad Awais said the season started badly and business is suffering. Guesthouses that support many families now face losses.

Security forces have blocked tourist entry to the valley. Only local residents are allowed through checkpoints. Visitors like Saleem Uddin from Islamabad were turned back and left disappointed.

Despite this, some tourists still tried to visit. However, tourism leaders warn the situation could become worse. They urged peace, saying no business wants war.