Azad Kashmir boosts food rations amid rising India tensions

The government in Azad Kashmir has increased food rations in areas near the Line of Control. Officials now plan for two months of supplies instead of one. Trucks have started loading sacks of flour in Muzaffarabad.

Minister Akbar Ibrahim said this step ensures food security during possible shelling. He directed the Food Department to avoid any shortages. Vulnerable areas will be given special attention.

The move comes after a deadly attack in Indian-occupied Kashmir. India blamed Pakistan, while Pakistan denied the claim. Pakistan also warned of possible Indian military action.

Food official Abdul Hameed Kiani confirmed flour stocks are stable. However, Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq ordered more storage. Tensions remain high in the disputed Kashmir region.