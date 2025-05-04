Special Report

In the region marked by political tensions, the ideological struggle between truth and deceit remains relevant as ever. Pakistan, born out of vision, sacrifice and justice, stands firm despite India’s consistent, obsessive attempts to erase her from the world map. The world must now face an uncomfortable truth: India is not the victim – she is the aggressor. A nation consumed by her failure to accept historical realities, manipulated by ultra-nationalist Hindu ideologues and driven by an insatiable hatred for Pakistan, Muslims and minorities. The ideological struggle between the truth (Haq) and deceit (Baatil) has been going since long and will continue till eternity. Sir Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal expresses this reality of QURAN as.

Pahalgam Attack & Indus Water Treaty

The Pahalgam attack orchestrated on the eve of a high-level US visit, bears all the hallmarks of another Indian false flag operation. Just like Pulwama in 2019, this attack was perfectly timed to serve Modi’s election agenda in Bihar. Without investigation or evidence, Indian media and officials blamed Pakistan within minutes – a tired narrative designed to whip up nationalist hysteria and deflect from India’s internal chaos. History tells us: whenever BJP needs votes, they manufacture conflict. Simultaneously, India’s unilateral actions against the Indus Waters Treaty threaten regional stability. By constructing illegal dams and plans to obstruct water flow to Pakistan, India is waging water terrorism. Pakistan has rightfully taken the case to the Permanent Court of Arbitration, but India’s arrogance persists. These provocations, coupled with open sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan, expose India as a rogue, terrorist state. If the world continues to ignore these violations, the region edges closer to war. Pakistan seeks peace, but will never compromise on sovereignty. India must be held accountable before her fascist ambitions plunge South Asia into another catastrophic conflict.

A Legacy of Humiliation Fuels Hatred

The root of India’s paranoia lies deep in history. For nearly a millennium, Muslims ruled the Indian subcontinent – from the Ghaznavids and Ghurids to the Delhi Sultanate and the mighty Mughals. For a people enslaved and humiliated for centuries, the partition of 1947 was not just a geopolitical loss – it was a final nail in the coffin of Hindu aspirations to dominate the subcontinent. Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal dealt the final blow. Their dynamic vision and leadership carved out a separate homeland for Muslims – right under the nose of the Hindu establishment. This is the unforgivable sin in the eyes of Indian Hindus- that a sovereign Muslim state thrives, despite their all efforts to suffocate it.

False Flags and Dirty Play: India’s Hallmark Strategy

India’s repeated failure to subdue Pakistan militarily has led her to adopt cowardly tactics – false flag operations, propaganda warfare, and state-sponsored terrorism.

1971 – Ganga Hijacking: The drama started here. India staged the hijacking of her own plane and blamed Pakistan. Later investigations revealed it was a RAW operation, designed to isolate Pakistan’s eastern wing and set the stage for secession.

2000 – Chittisinghpura Massacre: On the eve of President Bill Clinton’s visit, 35 Sikhs were brutally murdered. India instantly blamed Pakistan. Yet, eyewitnesses and journalists have long questioned the role of Indian agencies. The timing was too perfect – and too suspicious.

2001 – Indian Parliament Attack: A poorly executed stunt blamed on Pakistani groups without a shred of credible evidence. Again, India leveraged global sympathy, pushing the region to the edge of war.

2007 – Samjhauta Express Bombings: Initially blamed on Pakistan, but soon Indian investigations pointed fingers at Hindu extremists, including serving military officers. Swami Aseemanand’s confession – later hushed up – exposed India’s own terrorists.

2019 – Pulwama/Balakot: Just before Indian elections, a conveniently timed suicide attack kills Indian troops. Blame is swiftly assigned to Pakistan. Modi’s government then launches a fake “surgical strike”, achieving nothing but killing a few trees and a bird. It was nothing more than election theatre.

2025 – Pahalgam Attack: History repeats itself. A terror incident, coinciding with a high-level US visit and Indian elections in Bihar, plays out the same script – a desperate move to stoke nationalism and distract from domestic failures.

This repetitive pattern proves one thing: India’s so-called democracy is built on blood, lies and deception.

Conspiracies Against Pakistan’s Nuclear Deterrent

India has never hidden her desire to dismantle Pakistan’s nuclear capability – the guarantor of strategic stability in South Asia. In the 1980s, India and Israel plotted a joint airstrike on Pakistan’s Kahuta nuclear facility. Israeli pilots even trained on mock-ups of Kahuta. Only US intervention prevented a regional catastrophe.

Even in the late 1990s, Pakistani radar tracked Israeli aircraft violating her airspace which raised alarms of a pre-emptive strike. The obsession continues – because a nuclear Pakistan is a nightmare for Hindu extremists dreaming of Akhand Bharat and Israeli Zionists working for the greater Israel.

Water Terrorism: India’s War on Pakistan’s Lifeline

Kashmir is not just an ideological or territorial issue – it’s a survival issue. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah called it the jugular vein of Pakistan, and rightly so. All major rivers flow from Kashmir. India’s deliberate violation of the Indus Waters Treaty through dam construction and water diversion schemes is nothing less than water terrorism. Despite Pakistan’s protests and legal battles, India continues to flout international norms. A case at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague is underway, and Pakistan expects justice. But India’s intentions are clear: squeeze Pakistan’s agriculture, destroy her economy and wage a new kind of war – a war of thirst. India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty is a blatant violation of international law and a hostile act of water aggression. The treaty, brokered by the World Bank in 1960, cannot be revoked by one party alone. Legally, Pakistan can seek international injunctions, sanctions and global pressure through the UN and ICJ. This treaty is a lifeline for Pakistan’s agriculture and economy-any further provocation could escalate into serious conflict.

Modi’s RSS Regime: Insights from HRW

Under Narendra Modi, India has become an RSS-led Hindu fascist state. This is no exaggeration – this is echoed by global human rights watchdogs and former Indian officials alike.

India sponsors terrorism inside Pakistan, using Afghan soil and funding groups like BLA and TTP. The dossier submitted by Pakistan to the UN in 2020 is filled with hard evidence – intercepted calls, bank transfers and links to RAW operatives. The capture of Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav and his confessions further adds insult to the injury. India kills Sikhs abroad – like Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada – and carries out operations in Myanmar and beyond. A state behaving like a global gangster. Dalits and Muslims are lynched in broad daylight, while cow vigilantes and RSS mobs go unpunished. This is the “world’s largest democracy”? India’s ideology is not nationalism – it’s bigotry. From Kashmir to Canada, it leaves a trail of terror, blood and hate.

According to Human Rights Watch, Since Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assumed power in 2014, it has implemented a series of legislative measures and policies that have institutionalized discrimination against religious minorities and fostered an environment conducive to violent Hindu nationalism. Meenakshi Ganguly, Director South Asia Human Rights Watch said, “The BJP’s embrace of the Hindu majority at the expense of minorities has seeped into government institutions, undermining equal protection of the law without discrimination. The government has not only failed to protect Muslims and other minorities from attacks but is providing political patronage and cover for bigotry. The BJP government’s actions have stoked communal hatred, created deep fissures in society, and led to much fear and mistrust of authorities among minority communities. India’s standing as a secular democracy is at serious risk unless the government rolls back discriminatory laws and policies and ensures justice for abuses against minorities.”

Modi’s Standard Playbook

Whenever elections approach in India, expect a crisis. Whether it’s Pulwama or Pahalgam, the Modi regime thrives on fear. It’s a formula:

1. Stage a terrorist incident.

2. Blame Pakistan instantly.

3. Whip up nationalist fervor in the media.

4. Win elections on bloodlust.

This pattern of engineered chaos isn’t patriotism – it’s political terrorism.

Pakistan Must Respond with Resolve

India’s refusal to accept Pakistan is not geopolitical – it’s psychological. A Hindu-majority India cannot digest the idea that its destiny was shaped and shattered by Muslims. But Pakistan is here to stay.

Pakistan is not afraid of threats, false flags, or warmongering. Pakistan defeated their designs in 1948, 1965, Kargil and every time they tried to destabilize us. Pakistan developed nuclear arsenal not to attack, but to survive – and Pakistan will protect her sovereignty at all costs. It’s time the world stops buying India’s lies. It’s time to recognize the real terrorist state in South Asia. Neither India has learned from her mistakes in the past nor Hindus have heeded the lessons of their thousands of years history against Muslims. They need a lesson again and it’s time Pakistan teaches India another unforgettable lesson, if she dares to cross the line.