Quetta gladiators opt to bowl first against Islamabad in PSL 10 clash

Quetta Gladiators won the toss and chose to field first against Islamabad United in the 23rd match of PSL 10. The match is taking place at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, where both teams are aiming to strengthen their playoff chances.

Islamabad is missing regular captain Shadab Khan due to injury, so Salman Ali Agha is leading the side today. Despite the change, Islamabad remains at the top of the points table with 10 points from 7 matches. Meanwhile, Quetta holds third place with 9 points and 4 wins from the same number of games.

Quetta’s playing XI includes captain Saud Shakeel, spinner Abrar Ahmed, and hard-hitters like Rilee Rossouw and Finn Allen. Islamabad has power-packed players such as Colin Munro, Kyle Mayers, and all-rounder Jason Holder in their lineup.

As both teams are strong contenders, today’s match is crucial for playoff positioning. Fans can expect an exciting game between top-performing squads of the season.