Viv Richards: PSL feels like home, environment is top-notch

West Indies cricket legend Sir Vivian Richards has praised the environment of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), saying he feels most at home in this league despite acknowledging the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the biggest T20 tournament in the world. In an exclusive interview, the iconic former batter said PSL has been a comfortable and enjoyable experience for him over the past ten years with Quetta Gladiators.

Viv Richards, now 73, has been mentoring Quetta Gladiators since the inception of the league. He said the PSL offers a special atmosphere, adding, “I met the owners and team a decade ago, and the bond has only grown stronger. It’s been exciting and consistent since day one.” Richards also emphasized that Quetta is showing improvement and gaining momentum this season, with a clear goal: to win the PSL title.

Speaking about the broader T20 format, Richards expressed how tempting he finds it. Known for his aggressive playing style even before T20 cricket existed, he imagined how powerful he would be with today’s modern bats and conditions. “This format suits me. I loved attacking bowlers, and T20 is all about that. I think I’d have enjoyed it a lot,” he said.

He also commented on how white-ball formats favor batters. “ODIs and T20Is are tilted towards batters, especially with rules like using two balls. But fans love big hits, and that’s what draws them,” he noted. Richards concluded by saying that while IPL may be the biggest, PSL holds a special place in his heart because of its welcoming and inspiring environment.